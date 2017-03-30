After Pope OKs giving to beggars, local bishop says not to - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

After Pope OKs giving to beggars, local bishop says not to

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A month after Pope Francis endorsed giving money to panhandlers, the Roman Catholic bishop in Rhode Island has posted three reasons not to.     

Pope Francis last month told an Italian magazine for the homeless that it was "always right" to help.

When people give, he said they should do so not by throwing coins, but by looking the person in the eye and touching their hands.        

Bishop Thomas Tobin, who has previously criticized Francis , posted a Facebook message on Tuesday entitled "Three Reasons Not to Give to Panhandlers."        

He contends throwing loose change at panhandlers is demeaning. Also, he says it can be a safety hazard and the practice enables dishonest people to prey upon others' compassion.       

Tobin's spokeswoman did not immediately return an email requesting comment.

