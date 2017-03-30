67th Annual RI Home Show Opens - Including 15 Room Show Home Built by Students

By: Tim Studebaker

Facebook: @TStudebakerABC6

Twitter: @TStudebakerABC6

Email: tstudebaker@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The 67th annual Rhode Island Home Show is officially underway.

Among all the vendors, seminars, and flowers, sits a 15–room show house built in just 3 days by students from high schools and trade schools across Rhode Island.

Frederick Gill, Project Director, says, "Students like doing projects where they're actually getting exposure to working together and collaborating with businesses and seeing what's involved in the construction industry."

Teachers say it's important to give their students this experience.

Mike Haynes, an instructor with the Warwick Area Career & Tech Center says, "We don't have a lot of parents nowadays telling their kids that they should go into a career in construction. The construction industry needs new, good skilled employees. And that's what we're here to try to do: promote the trades."

The students are learning a wide variety of skills through this project. Some even got a chance to supervise.

Andrew Leclair is a 12th grader at Coventry High School, "This project right here has given me a lot of leadership skills. Monday was wicked hectic, and working through it to see this come up, it's mind blowing."

The teens from Narragansett High School told us they have an extra reason to take pride in their efforts this year.

Audra Koukas is a senior at Narragansett High School, "We just got certified to be an agriculture center, so we're coming and representing our school in a whole different way and really getting out there. Last year, we were just another high school, so it's pretty cool."

The Rhode Island home show runs through Sunday at the Rhode Island Convention Center. Tickets are $10 for adults, kids 15 and under are admitted free.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017