UPDATE: Cranston West school psychologist arrested for failing to report sexual assault

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. – A day after being placed on leave, the school psychologist at Cranston High School West was arrested for failing to report the alleged sexual assault of a student.

George Blessing, 48, of Midland Drive, was arrested for “failing to fulfill his legal obligation to report to authorities that a female student had disclosed to him that she had been sexually assaulted by a teacher,” said Colonel Michael Winquist of the Cranston Police Department.

On March 24th, 2017, a male science teacher identified as Charles Pearson, 58, was charged with twelve counts of second degree sexual assault after being arrested for sexually assaulting four female students, authorities say.

Pearson was immediately placed on administrative leave following a complaint issued by a female student.

The student said Pearson touched her inappropriately.

Colonel Winquist with the Cranston Police Department says Pearson had a history of allegations against him while working at the Rhode Island Training School, and also when he was a girls soccer coach for the Cranston Public Schools.

Cranston Police says the Special Victims Unit investigated the sexual assault, and learned of three additional victims ranging from 14-16 years of age.

The incidents took place at Cranston West High School between October 2016 and March 2017.

Pearson was arraigned at Cranston Police Headquarters and was released on $75,000 personal recognizance.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims.

Superintendent of the Cranston School Department, Jeannine Nota-Masse, issued the following statement regarding the incident:

Dear CHSW Community,

An investigation of a teacher at Cranston High School West has been conducted by the Cranston Police Department. I am not at liberty to discuss details of this investigation, however, the teacher is currently on leave from the school.

I want to assure you that we have cooperated fully with the investigation and we have taken the appropriate action regarding this matter.

We continue to be diligent in our efforts to keep our students safe. In the event that any student or staff member requires support, please contact the staff at CHSW directly.

Anyone with any additional information is strongly encouraged to contact the Cranston Police Department Special Victims Unit, Sergeant Lori Sweeney (401) 477-5037 or Detective Michael Iacone (401) 477-5062.

You may also contact us through our smartphone app, or anonymously through “TipSoft” at http://www/tipsubmit.com/webtipsstart.aspx

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017