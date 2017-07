By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

FALL RIVER, M.A. - A man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital after his car rolled over late Thursday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the area of Pleasant Street and 195 West around 10:45 p.m.

The man was trapped briefly inside the vehicle before being able to free himself.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

No further information is available.

