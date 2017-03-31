Pawtucket Avenue Bridge closure delayed due to weather - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pawtucket Avenue Bridge closure delayed due to weather

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — This weekend’s threat of rain and snow postponed bridge repairs on the Pawtucket Avenue Bridge in East Providence .

Parts of the bridge over I-195  were expected to close this weekend, but according to RIDOT officials, part of the work cannot be implemented in the expected weather conditions.

The DOT will close the bridge from April 7th through April 10th.

Lane restrictions for both the bridge and I-195 will be in place throughout the duration of the project.

This closure is part of the bridge’s reconstruction project.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

