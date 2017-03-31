Enter to Win A Family Four Pack to the Providence Boat Show February 2nd through the 4th! Enter to win 1 of 2 Family Four Packs. Winner's will be selected from all entries to win 4 tickets to the boat Show.at random The odds of winning depend on the number of entries.

THE PROVIDENCE BOAT SHOW features powerboats and sailboats, electronic navigational systems and fishing gear at the Rhode Island Convention Center. Explore: you’ll find the latest in boats and gear, all for one price of admission. Learn: with a full slate of seminars, we have lessons for every kind of boater. Get Inspired: meet the mariners who personify what’s great about the sport. Shop: come to a place where good deals are the norm. Save: Rhode Island has no sales tax on boats and marine services (and no property tax if you keep your boat in the Ocean State). Visit: Providence is one of New England’s most vibrant cities. Socialize: Bring a friend, or make a few new ones at the show…

Contest Official Rules



No purchase necessary.

Contest is void where prohibited.

Contest is open only to residents of Southern New England living within the ABC6 – WLNE-TV viewing area



The contest starts on 1/27/18 and ends 2/1/18.



Here's How to Enter:

Enter the form provided with your name, email address, street address and telephone number

Prize:

Daily winners will be selected at random from all entries. There will be 2 winners.



Winners will be notified by email and phone



Prize Value: $60.00 but has no cash exchange value.



Odds of Winning: The odds of winning the prize depend on the number of entries received.



Eligibility:

Only one winner per household in a 90 day period for all contests held on abc6.com. Entrants must live within the ABC6 WLNE-TV viewing area



Employees, members of employees immediate family, of ABC6 WLNE-TV, agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors,members of competing media, as well as associated advertising and promotional agencies are not eligible to participate.



Acceptance of the prize(s) shall be consider winner's consent of having winner's name, likeness, and voice used (with further compensation) for advertising and promotional purposes. All winners by acceptance of prize, agree to release all sponsors, employ affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever from injuries, damages, or loss to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, entry for, or use of any prize. All taxes,assessments, fees and costs resulting from acceptance or use of any prize shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable.



Sponsor: The Providence Boat Show