Win Tickets to Cirque Dreams Holidaze at PPAC, November 18th and 19th! Watch Good Morning Providence Monday October 30th through Friday November 3rd and listen for the daily trivia question. Each day one lucky winner will be selected at random from all correct answers to win 2 tickets to the show. The Odds of winning depend on the number of correct entries.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the 2017 season with its 10th Anniversary National Tour created by Cirque Dreams Founder and Broadway Director Neil Goldberg. This critically-acclaimed holiday stage extravaganza is a cirque spectacle …Broadway musical…and family show all in one! Hailed by The New York Daily News as a "delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleighload" and "so full of energy it could end our dependence on oil!," audiences around the country continue celebrating the most wonderful time of the year at this multi-million dollar live stage production. Filled with over 300 imaginative costumes, 20 world-class astonishing acts, the finest singers, original music and seasonal favorites, don’t miss snowmen, penguins, angels, reindeer, toy soldiers, gingerbread men, ornaments and of course Santa. Cirque Dreams Holidaze soaring acrobatics, gravity defying feats, elaborate production numbers and illusions will leave you mesmerized. Experience this 2-hour theatrical phenomenon the Boston Globe proclaims "full-on sensory immersion in which Las Vegas meets family entertainment meets musical theater" and BroadwayWorld hails “The Perfect Holiday Gift…a show that everyone will enjoy... colorful, festive, imaginative, inventive, and thoroughly entertaining."

Contest Official Rules



No purchase necessary.

Contest is void where prohibited.

Contest is open only to residents of Southern New England,living within the ABC6 – WLNE-TV viewing area



The contest starts on 10/30/17 and ends 11/3/17.



Here's How to Enter:

Enter the form provided with your name, email address, street address and telephone number

Prize:

Daily winners will be selected at random from all entries. There will be 5 daily winners.



Winners will be notified by email and phone



Prize Value: $120.00 but has no cash exchange value.



Odds of Winning: The odds of winning the prize depend on the number of entries received.



Eligibility:

Only one winner per household in a 90 day period for all contests held on abc6.com. Entrants must live within the ABC6 WLNE-TV viewing area



Employees, members of employees immediate family, of ABC6 WLNE-TV, agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors,members of competing media, as well as associated advertising and promotional agencies are not eligible to participate.



Acceptance of the prize(s) shall be consider winner's consent of having winner's name, likeness, and voice used (with further compensation) for advertising and promotional purposes. All winners by acceptance of prize, agree to release all sponsors, employ affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever from injuries, damages, or loss to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, entry for, or use of any prize. All taxes,assessments, fees and costs resulting from acceptance or use of any prize shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable.



Sponsor: PPAC