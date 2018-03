Win Tickets to see An American in Paris at PPAC!

Enter to Win (2) Tickets to see An American in Paris at PPAC March 13th to March 18th. Watch Good Morning Providence and correctly answer the daily trivia on abc6.com to win 2 Tickets.Winner's will be selected from all entries to win 2 tickets to see An American in Paris at PPAC. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries.

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is the new Tony Award®-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl, and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war.

Acclaimed director/choreographer and 2015 Tony Award®-winner Christopher Wheeldon brings the magic and romance of Paris into perfect harmony with unforgettable songs from George and Ira Gershwin in the show that earned more awards than any other musical in the 2015 season!

The New York Times raves, “AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is a triumph! Pure joy!” and the Wall Street Journal declares, “Once you’ve seen it, you’ll find it hard to settle for less ever again.” Don’t miss this stunning Broadway hit when it arrives in Providence on its first national tour!

Contest Official Rules

No purchase necessary.

Contest is void where prohibited.

Contest is open only to residents of Southern New England living within the ABC6 – WLNE-TV viewing area



The contest starts on 3/05/18 and ends 3/09/18.



Here's How to Enter:

Enter the form provided with your name, email address, street address and telephone number

Prize:

Daily winners will be selected at random from all entries. There will be 5 winners.



Winners will be notified by email and phone



Prize Value: $130.00 but has no cash exchange value.



Odds of Winning: The odds of winning the prize depend on the number of entries received.



Eligibility:

Only one winner per household in a 90 day period for all contests held on abc6.com. Entrants must live within the ABC6 WLNE-TV viewing area



Employees, members of employees immediate family, of ABC6 WLNE-TV, agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors,members of competing media, as well as associated advertising and promotional agencies are not eligible to participate.



Acceptance of the prize(s) shall be consider winner's consent of having winner's name, likeness, and voice used (with further compensation) for advertising and promotional purposes. All winners by acceptance of prize, agree to release all sponsors, employ affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever from injuries, damages, or loss to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, entry for, or use of any prize. All taxes,assessments, fees and costs resulting from acceptance or use of any prize shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable.



Sponsor: PPAC