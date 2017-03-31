Win Tickets to see Beautiful at PPAC!

Enter to Win (2) Tickets to see Beautiful at PPAC February 27th to March 4th. Watch Good Morning Providence and correctly answer the daily trivia on abc6.com to win 2 Tickets.Winner's will be selected from all entries to win 2 tickets to see Beautiful at PPAC. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries.

BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by Tony® Award-nominee and Academy® Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and took home two 2014 Tony® Awards and the 2015 Grammy® for Best Musical Theater Album. BEAUTIFUL is currently playing to sold out crowds at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway.

Contest Official Rules



No purchase necessary.

Contest is void where prohibited.

Contest is open only to residents of Southern New England living within the ABC6 – WLNE-TV viewing area



The contest starts on 2/14/18 and ends 2/26/18.



Here's How to Enter:

Enter the form provided with your name, email address, street address and telephone number

Prize:

Daily winners will be selected at random from all entries. There will be 5 winners.



Winners will be notified by email and phone



Prize Value: $130.00 but has no cash exchange value.



Odds of Winning: The odds of winning the prize depend on the number of entries received.



Eligibility:

Only one winner per household in a 90 day period for all contests held on abc6.com. Entrants must live within the ABC6 WLNE-TV viewing area



Employees, members of employees immediate family, of ABC6 WLNE-TV, agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors,members of competing media, as well as associated advertising and promotional agencies are not eligible to participate.



Acceptance of the prize(s) shall be consider winner's consent of having winner's name, likeness, and voice used (with further compensation) for advertising and promotional purposes. All winners by acceptance of prize, agree to release all sponsors, employ affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever from injuries, damages, or loss to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, entry for, or use of any prize. All taxes,assessments, fees and costs resulting from acceptance or use of any prize shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable.



Sponsor: PPAC