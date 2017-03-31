Win Tickets to The Bodyguard at PPAC, January 9th through the 14th! Watch Good Morning Providence Wednesday January 3rd through Tuesday January 9th and listen for the daily trivia question. Each day one lucky winner will be selected at random from all correct answers to win 2 tickets to the show. The Odds of winning depend on the number of correct entries.

Based on the smash hit film, the award-winning musical will star Grammy® Award-nominee and R&B superstar DEBORAH COX! Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest selling songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

Contest Official Rules



No purchase necessary.

Contest is void where prohibited.

Contest is open only to residents of Southern New England living within the ABC6 – WLNE-TV viewing area



The contest starts on 1/3/18 and ends 1/9/18.



Here's How to Enter:

Enter the form provided with your name, email address, street address and telephone number

Prize:

Daily winners will be selected at random from all entries. There will be 5 daily winners.



Winners will be notified by email and phone



Prize Value: $120.00 but has no cash exchange value.



Odds of Winning: The odds of winning the prize depend on the number of entries received.



Eligibility:

Only one winner per household in a 90 day period for all contests held on abc6.com. Entrants must live within the ABC6 WLNE-TV viewing area



Employees, members of employees immediate family, of ABC6 WLNE-TV, agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors,members of competing media, as well as associated advertising and promotional agencies are not eligible to participate.



Acceptance of the prize(s) shall be consider winner's consent of having winner's name, likeness, and voice used (with further compensation) for advertising and promotional purposes. All winners by acceptance of prize, agree to release all sponsors, employ affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever from injuries, damages, or loss to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, entry for, or use of any prize. All taxes,assessments, fees and costs resulting from acceptance or use of any prize shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable.



Sponsor: PPAC