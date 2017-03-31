Police identify victims in fatal Johnston accident

By: News Staff

JOHNSTON, R.I. — Police have released the names of the men involved in a deadly crash on 295 in Johnston Thursday morning.

Rhode Island State Police say Erik Salazar of Brooklyn, New York was killed when the box truck he was driving crashed into a tow truck and another car.

The crash brought traffic to a stand still around 10 a.m.

The passenger, Andy Salgado, also of Brooklyn, remains in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police are still investigating on what caused the accident and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

