ABC6 Honors: Kailey Smith, Prout senior accepted into the U.S. Military Academy West Point

A senior at The Prout School is one of just six percent of female applicants accepted into the United State's Military Academy West Point this year.

Kailey Smith is an honor student, whose resume is seemingly endless. She plays two instruments in multiple groups, is or has been captain of the volleyball, track and swimming teams. She’s also Senior Class President, a volunteer for the Special Olympics, a Student Ambassador, on mock trial, Spanish club, and a lifeguard.

"I think doing all that and staying busy really helped build my character and who I am today. I can utilize all those skills I learned from all those different areas,” Kailey said.

Kailey has also already overcome the challenges of competing in a male-dominated field. She competed on the boys’ wrestling team.

“There were definitely times during meets where other parents and other kids didn't want to wrestle me just because I'm a girl, but that didn't stop me,” Kailey said.

She also couldn't be stopped from getting into her dream school and she has her family’s full support.



"I just want her to stay safe," said Kailey's mom Jill Niedelman. "I know she'll get through the next four years, I just know she'll really excel there. But beyond that, her five years to serve..makes me very nervous."



The potential danger associated with her time in the service is something Kailey said she is prepared to face head-on.



"You know going into it that there may be instances where you may not be the safest and I think that if I'm in combat, I'm going to do whatever I can to protect people around me and my country," said Kailey.





