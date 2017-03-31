Religious shrine takes nun safety into its own hands

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts religious shrine is taking matters into its own hands after the city spurned its request for a crosswalk to make it safer for nuns to cross the street.

The three nuns work at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro, but live in a house on the opposite side of a busy road.

City councilors, while sympathizing with the nuns’ plight, last month rejected the crosswalk request, saying its location didn't meet government guidelines.

The Roman Catholic shrine, which attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims, now proposes installing an illuminated sign programmed to display a “Nuns Crossing” message when triggered by a nun’s phone.

The shrine is also adding a light on its property to light the road where nuns cross, and giving the sisters reflective vests.

© The Associated Press, WLNE-TV 2017