Police arrest 4 Pawtucket men for distributing narcotics

Police arrested four men for allegedly distributing cocaine, heroine, and marijuana after executing search warrants in three locations.

The Pawtucket Police Departments Narcotic’s Unit executed two court ordered search warrants Tuesday and one on Thursday.

As a result of the ongoing narcotics investigation they arrested 25-year-old Jesus Rivera. Police seized 3.6 grams of crack cocaine, 7.3 grams of heroin, 3.7 grams of powdered cocaine and various packaging and distribution materials at Rivera’s apartment at 560 Prospect St. apartment 29.

Rivera is being charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with internet to deliver, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Police arrested Troy Isom, 34, and they seized 4.7 grams of crack cocaine, .56 grams of heroin along with various packaging and distribution materials from Isom’s apartment at 12 Nickerson St., first floor.

Isom is being charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of Heroin, maintaining a common nuisance, and third of subsequent offense.

Isom was arrested back in February after a court ordered search warrant and charged with the same drug offenses.

The Pawtucket Police Departments Narcotic’s Unit also executed a search warrant at 255 Main St. apartment 506. They seized 54 grams of cocaine, 426 grams of marijuana, various packaging and distribution materials and approximately $1750.00. Two suspects were arrested as a result.

Jason Smith, 31, was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, distribution in or near school

Najee Gabbin, 23, was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, distribution in or near school, and third or subsequent offense.

Police say both Smith and Gabbin lived at the Main Street apartment.

