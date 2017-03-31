Four people sent to hospital after North Kingstown crash

By: News Staff

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – Route 4 Northbound was shut down temporarily Friday afternoon for a motor vehicle crash that ended up sending four people to the hospital.

According to Rhode Island State Police, crews responded to Rt. 4 North, just before Oak Hill Road around 4:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, it was discovered it was a two-car accident, and police immediately shut down the road to asses the scene.

Authorities say the four people transported suffered minor injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

