Cranston school psychologist knew about sexual assault but didn't report it

By Bianca Buono

bbuono@abc6.com

@BBuonoABC6

A spokesman from the Cranston School Department confirmed to ABC6 news a student at Cranston West High School told a school psychologist that she was sexually assaulted by her science teacher on February 1st, but that psychologist never reported it. The psychologist is legally required to immediately report any type of suspected abuse to school administrators.

On March 24th, nearly two months later, that same female student went to school administrators telling them she was sexually assaulted by Charles Pearson. He was immediately placed on paid leave.

"We were notified the same day he was placed on leave,” said Col. Michael Winquist of the Cranston Police Department.

Since then, three more female students between the ages of 14 and 16 have come forward.

Pearson is now charged with 12 counts of second degree sexual assault.

"There were multiple counts committed on each victim so that's why there's 12,” Winquist said.

According to Chief Winquist, the stories from the four students are consistent. They claim the assaults happened when they were alone with Pearson in his classroom.

"The first instance that was reported occurred in October and all the way up until March so they were staggered over those several months,” Winquist said.

Through his attorney, Pearson is denying the accusations.

In a statement his attorney says, "Mr. Pearson has been a dedicated teacher and educator for over 24 years. He adamantly denies any inappropriate conduct and looks forward to a swift resolution of this matter in court."

Chief Winquist says since the story broke Thursday night, police have received multiple calls into their anonymous tip line from more potential victims.

As for the school psychologist who didn't report the alleged abuse, that person could face criminal charges.

