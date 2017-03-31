DHS reports UHIP backlog finally going down

By: Samantha Fenlon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - For the first time in months, ABC6 News learned of a potential change of tune from DHS Regarding the troubled new benefits system.

"For a long time the numbers kept creeping up that's not longer happening," said Acting DHS Director Eric Beane.

On Wednesday, ABC6 News reported the backlog of 28,000 applications, but on Friday Acting DHS director Eric Beane explained that number was not accurate.

Beane says among other issues discovered, the company behind UHIP had been incorrectly reporting some duplicate applications.

"We actually have some good news to report. We have a more accurate set of data on the number of pending applications," noted Beane.

The new number has been reported as 13,630.

"We are working as hard as we can and these are not just numbers. We are keenly aware that every number represents a parent that wants to go back to work, a mom that needs help with child care assistance," said Beane.

Since the launch of UHIP in September, there has been a non- stop barrage of problems from people not able to get their benefits, to long wait times and tons of frustration.

Over the past few months the problems have resulted in a slew of shake-ups including, the resignation of the DHS director and the secretary of health and human services.

"Fixing the computer system itself is going to be a long project. It is still not stable. It's a big complicated system; we are not going to be able to let up that effort for a long time," added Beane.

Since beanie took over, more than eighty new employees have been brought in.

He says a total of 140 will eventually be in place, and concluded saying the extra staff is necessary to tackle the backlog.

