Westport animal abuse investigation indicts 27 people

WESTPORT, Mass. — The owner of a Westport Farm and 26 tenants that rented out space on the property have been indicted on multiple charges of animal cruelty, the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office said Friday.

A 151 count indictment was handed up to owner, Richard Medeiros and his 26 tenants

Attorney General Maura Healey says these charges mark the largest animal cruelty investigation of its kind in New England.

More than 14,000 animals were found in deplorable conditions back in July of last year.

The animals were found in overcrowded, overheated, and dangerous living conditions at the farm.

They were living in such deep manure waste that their hooves had rotted off and they were suffering from painful eye, intestinal and skin ailments.

“Hundreds of animals on this farm were kept in deplorable and dangerous conditions, with inadequate food, water, or shelter, many of them suffering from severe health ailments that required them to be euthanized,” said AG Healey.

There were a variety of species found on separate lots including dogs, cats, cows, horses, pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, and rabbits.

Authorities also allege that many of the animals were suffering from a number of contagious diseases.

“As a result of our investigation, the owner of this farm and its tenants will be held responsible for the inhumane treatment of these animals,” said AG Healey.

The AG’s office says the defendants are expected to be arraigned in Bristol Superior Court at a later date.

The following individuals are have been indicted on animal abuse charges:

Richard Medeiros, 83, of Westport (21 counts)

Eduardo Caetano, 51 of Fall River (4 counts),

Messias P. Farias, 74 of Fall River (1 count),

Luis Machado, 56 of New Bedford (8 counts),

Eddy DeAguiar, 37 of Fall River (10 counts),

Joao Aguiar, 73 of Fall River (10 counts),

Octavio Botelho, 51 of Fall River (6 counts),

Luis Pacheco, 57 of Fall River (3 counts),

Emmanuel DeSousa, 47 of Fall River (4 counts),

Diana Magalhaes, 46 of Fall River, (4 counts),

Bruno Magalhaes, 32 of Fall River (4 counts),

Jose Botelho, 64 of Fall River (11 counts),

Joseph Rego, 40 of Fall River (4 counts),

Jeffrey Brilhante, 36 of Fall River (9 counts),

Jose Aguiar, 66 of Fall River (9 counts),

Antonio Dias, 64 of Fall River (5 counts),

Eduardo Vultao, 51 of Dighton (4 counts),

John Melo, 45 of Fall River (5 counts),

Arthur Arruda, 53 of New Bedford (5 counts),

Rhonda Gadomski, 50 of Fall River (3 counts),

Kenneth Bellevance Jr., 44 of Westport (3 counts),

Scottie Medeiros, 31 of Fall River (1 count),

Timothy Cabral, 32 of Fall River (4 counts),

Jose Reis, 58 of Fall River (3 counts),

Antonio Medeiros, 42 of Tiverton (1 count),

Donald Rapoza, 61 of New Bedford (8 counts), and

Emanuel Gaspar, 55 of Fall River (1 count).

