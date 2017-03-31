Only on 6: Parents concerned how 3 BB-guns got to special needs school

By: Kirsten Glavin

kglavin@abc6.com

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. - Major concern from the mother of an 8-year-old boy after she found a gun in her son's backpack when he came home from school on Tuesday.

During her usual check for his homework in her son's backpack, a BB-gun was found.

"I was baffled. I think I was shocked," said the boy’s mother.

The mother, wanted to remain anonymous, and told ABC6 News she took the BB-gun and immediately called Central Falls Police, and asked her son how he got it.

That’s when he told his mother his friend put it in his backpack on the bus.

"I said, well, why did you take it? And he said 'it's okay mommy she has two more.'"

The 8-year-old, and his friend, a 12-year-old girl, attend Northern Rhode Island Collaborative; a school program for kids with learning disabilities.

The school system was notified, but the next morning, the issue came up again.

"The principal looked in the backpack... and called the Lincoln Police Department," said Joseph Nasif.

According to Joe Nasif, the executive director of the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative, the 12-year-old girl went to the principal of St. James School, in Lincoln and said she had: “things she shouldn't have" in her backpack.

"They found 2 BB-guns," said Nasif.

As well as several BB's for the guns.

Lincoln Police were called, and the school sent out a letter to parents saying in part:

"We would appreciate you having a conversation with your child regarding bringing only those items needed for their school day."

A letter the 8-year-old boy's mother finds ridiculous.

She told ABC6 News these children have special needs; talking with them won't solve the problem.

She says the school is responsible for keeping all children safe.

"It did not turn into something tragic, which is fortunate, but it could have been a different story today," added the boy’s mother.

When asked how three guns managed to make it to school two times this week without anyone noticing, Nasif said he's not sure, but they will start doing routine backpack checks everyday.

The 12-year-old girl who brought the guns to St. James was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for an evaluation.

Central Falls and Lincoln Police are now investigating how and where she got the BB-guns.

The investigation is ongoing.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017