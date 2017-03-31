Autopsy reveals Petco employees not to blame in pug death

By: News Staff

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. - Autopsy results show Petco is not responsible for the death of a pug that happened last Friday while he was getting his nails clipped.

The dog, a 5-year-old pug named Ollie unexpectedly passed away while getting his nails trimmed at the store on West Main Road, on March 24th, 2017.

According to a statement released by Petco officials, autopsy results show there was no evidence of trauma to Ollie’s neck or head.

The statement reads as follows:

“Based on the preliminary autopsy results from Tufts Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, we can confirm that there was no evidence of trauma to Ollie’s head or neck. As is the case with all Pugs, Ollie had what is called brachycephalic syndrome. The results show that his soft palate was much longer than normal, which causes blockage of the airway and makes it difficult to breathe. As a result of this information, we do not believe the actions of the pet stylist who trimmed Ollie’s nails, nor any other store partners were responsible for his untimely passing. Our thoughts are with Ollie’s family during this difficult time.”

Authorities say Ollie died from a condition that many pugs suffer from...known as brachycephalic syndrome, meaning he has a soft palate that's longer than normal... and blocks his airway... making it difficult to breathe.

Last Friday, Petco offered condolences to the grieving owner:

“All of us at Petco are deeply saddened by Ollie’s passing and we are currently conducting a thorough investigation. We understand there is no way to make up for the loss of a pet, however, we are committed to doing everything possible to help Ollie’s family through this extremely difficult time.”

No further information is available at this time.

