By Ken Bell

Providence Boxer Demetrius "Boo Boo" Andrade is back from Germany where he won the WBA Super Middleweight Title with a split decision win over Jack Culcay on March 11th.

Andrade says fighting in Germany tested his diet, his sleep, and his hydration.

