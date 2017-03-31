P-Bruins Dunk the Devils, Rookie Charlie McAvoy Doesn't Play

P-Bruins news release...

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins defeated the Albany Devils Friday night 4-1 in their final game against the franchise before they relocate. The P-Bruins got goals from Jordan Szwarz, Sean Kuraly, Jake DeBrusk and Austin Czarnik while Zane McIntyre earned the start between the pipes. Rookie Charlie McAvoy, who signed an ATO with Providence March 29, did not play in the contest.

The P-Bruins jumped out to an early lead thanks to good work on special teams. At 14:41 while on the power play, Szwarz jumped a loose puck in front of the net and found the back of the net for his 18th goal of the season. Colton Hargrove and Danton Heinen assisted on the play as the P-Bruins grabbed a quick 1-0 lead. They made it 2-0 at 10:45 when Sean Kuraly scored after being awarded a penalty shot. He netted his 14th goal of the season and first Providence goal on a penalty shot since February 11, 2011 as the team headed to the locker up two.

Seconds after a power play concluded, Providence extended their lead thanks to DeBrusk. Alex Grant fired a shot on net the Austin Czarnik deflected off Mackenzie Blackwood’s pads. The puck stayed out in front for DeBrusk, who came in all alone to the near hash and unleased a blast for his 15th goal of the season. That made things 3-0 Bruins as they rolled into the second intermission.

Czarnik put the final nail in coffin at 6:15 while Providence had a 5-3 power play. Beautiful tic-tac-toe passing from Matt Grzelcyk and Grant set up Czarnik all alone in the right slot. His one-timer hit the open net for his 6th goal of the season as the Bruins went up 4-0. Yohann Auvitu scored a shorthanded goal shortly after, but it was too little too late as the P-Bruins went on to the 4-1 victory.

McIntyre stopped 36 of 37 shots while Blackwood stopped 31 of 35. Providence was 2-5 on the power play and 5-5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins head to Springfield for a 7:05pm faceoff with the Thunderbirds to kick of April before returning to the Dunk Sunday for a 3:05pm tilt with Hartford.