Women & Infants awarded $11M for women's health research

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ A hospital in Rhode Island has been awarded a five-year, $11 million grant for women's health research.

Rhode Island's congressional delegation says Women & Infants Hospital in Providence will receive the funding through the National Institutes of Health Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence program, to boost interdisciplinary research related to women's reproductive health.

The delegation wrote a letter of support for the grant.

Women & Infants will integrate the research of investigators in pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, to establish a collaborative research environment and study a number of health conditions.

The Trump administration has proposed reducing the NIH's spending by $5.8 billion, to $25.9 billion.

Members of the Democratic delegation say this grant is an example of the important investments the NIH makes, and they'll oppose cuts to research.

