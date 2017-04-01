Red Sox Set Opening Day Roster, Place Five Pitchers on Disabled List

Red Sox news release...

BOSTON, MA – Following today’s game against the Washington Nationals, the Boston Red Sox set their 2017 Opening Day 25-man roster by making the following moves:

· Outfielder Steve Selsky was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

· Right-handed pitcher Ben Taylor was selected to the active major league roster from Double-A Portland.

· Infielder Marco Hernandez was optioned to Pawtucket.

· Left-handed pitcher Roenis Elias was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain.

· Left-handed pitcher David Price was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left elbow strain.

· Infielder Josh Rutledge was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to March 30) with a left hamstring strain.

· Right-handed pitcher Carson Smith was placed on the 10-day disabled list recovering from Tommy John surgery.

· Right-handed pitcher Tyler Thornburg was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder impingement.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement.

The 2017 Opening Day roster includes 12 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders, and five outfielders.

The Red Sox open their 117th season Monday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park. Right-handed pitcher Rick Porcello will make his first career Opening Day start for Boston. He will be opposed by Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole, with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m.

The Red Sox’ 2017 Opening Day Roster is as follows...

PITCHERS (12): Fernando Abad, Matt Barnes, Heath Hembree, Joe Kelly, Craig Kimbrel, Rick Porcello, Eduardo Rodriguez, Robbie Ross Jr., Chris Sale, Robby Scott, Ben Taylor, and Steven Wright.

CATCHERS (2): Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez.

INFIELDERS (6): Xander Bogaerts, Brock Holt, Mitch Moreland, Dustin Pedroia, Hanley Ramirez, and Pablo Sandoval.

OUTFIELDERS (5): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Steve Selsky, and Chris Young.