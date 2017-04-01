P-Bruins Rookie Charlie McAvoy Gets First Career Point in Loss at Springfield

P-Bruins release...

Springfield, MA – The Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds Saturday night 3-2 in Charlie McAvoy’s professional debut. The P-Bruins got their two goals from Jordan Szwarz while Dan Vladar made the start between the pipes.

The first period was not kind to the P-Bruins, as Springfield scored three goals on just seven shots. The Thunderbirds jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 8:11 of the opening period as Mackenzie Weegar fired a slap shot from inside the left circle for his 13th goal of the season. At 13:03, Tony Turgeon beat Vladar five-hole for his first goal of the season, putting his team up 2-0 and ending Vladar’s night. Malcolm Subban came in to replace him, but Turgeon was able to deflect a Weegar slap shot by him for his second goal of the night as Springfield entered the break up 3-0.

McAvoy registered his first professional point in the second, assisting on the first goal of the period. After stopping a clearing attempt, McAvoy took the puck at the left blue line and sent the puck to a waiting Szwarz. His one-timer found the back of the net for the Bruin’s first goal of the night as he tied Peter Cehlarik for the team lead with 19 goals. He passed Cehalrik at 17:04, scoring his second goal of the game after being set up by a beautiful centering pass behind the net by Danton Heinen. With offensive momentum building, the P-Bruins headed to the locker room down just 3-2.

Providence continued to pressure Sam Brittain throughout the third period, creating chances and putting good shots on net. Brittain, however, kept them off the scoreboard with some huge saves as the Thunderbirds held on for a 3-2 win.

Vladar stopped 3 of 5 shots before getting pulled while Subban stopped 19 of 20. Brittain stopped 32 of 34 shots in a winning effort for Springfield. Providence was 0-4 on the power play and 1-1 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins return to the Dunk tomorrow at 3:05pm to conclude their three-game weekend against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

