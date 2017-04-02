Runners hit the pavement in memory of fallen Fall River officer

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

Hundreds of runners came out Sunday to “go the distance” in memory of Fall River Police Officer Tommy Giunta. His son Timothy was one of them.

"I didn't know running was something people did for fun!"

In many ways, he's followed in his father's footsteps - serving his country, and also the city of Fall River as a police officer…even though 23 years ago his father was shot and killed in the line of duty while handing out parking passes.

But the job, he says, was in his blood. “Even if he didn't get killed, I think I would've done it anyway."

Since then, the community has banded together to support the scholarship fund in Officer Giunta's name, and keep his memory alive.

Steven Aguiar grew up in Fall River and remembers when Officer Giunta was killed.

"I remember from my own experience feeling just scared about it as a kid...at the time it wasn't something you heard much of...there wasn't a lot of violence against police or at least it wasn't something that was on TV."

Now more than ever, shows of solidarity like this remind the Fall River Police Department, and the Giunta family, that the city has their back.

"We know that the community's behind us, we get turnout like this all the time and it really makes us feel good about the job we do every day."

"We’re here to help you, we’re here to protect you we’re not here to cause issues. So people will get a chance to see that come on out if you’re not here this year come out next year have fun and help the cause!"

Proceeds from this race go towards the several scholarships in Officer Giunta's name.

There are also scholarships under the names of two other Fall River officers who died in the line of duty- Detective Richard Magan and Officer John Ruggiero.

