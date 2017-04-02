Charlie McAvoy Makes Dunk Debut in P-B's Win over Wolf Pack

P-Bruins news release...

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack Sunday afternoon 4-1 in their final game against the club this season. The P-Bruins got goals from Jake DeBrusk, Peter Mueller, Jordan Szwarz and Alex Grant while Zane McIntyre received the start in net.

The P-Bruins thought they had jumped out to a first period lead, but DeBrusk’s wrist shot off the cross bar that had been called a good goal was waved off and the first period ended in a scoreless tie. DeBrusk made sure Providence got on the board early in the second, tallying his 16th goal of the season at 4:47. After Mueller corralled a Grant shot off the boards, he fed DeBrusk behind the net. He made some nifty moves and found Chris Neil’s five-hole to put the Bruins up 1-0. Mueller made it 2-0 at 8:35 with his 11th goal of the season thanks to a nice feed on the power play from Austin Czarnik at the far hash.

Late in the second period, Providence took advantage of another power play with execution from everyone on the ice. Wayne Simpson and Danton Heinen made perfect passes to Charlie McAvoy, who sent a shot-pass to Szwarz in the crease. Szwarz just had to put his stick down for the tap-in goal as his 21st tally of the season gave the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead into the intermission.

Grant put the final nail in coffin at 5:56 of the third, sending a bomb from the left point by a screened Neil for his 17th goal of the season. Chris Porter and Wayne Simpson picked up helpers on the play as the P-Bruins went up 4-0. Malte Stromwall broke up the shutout with 42 seconds left, but Providence still cruised to a 4-1 victory.

McIntyre stopped 23 of 24 shots while Chris Neil stopped 36 of 40. Providence was 2-4 on the power play and 0-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action Friday at the Dunk, when they welcome a team fighting with them for playoff positioning in Bridgeport to town for a 7:05pm faceoff.