Police: Man had drugs in hotel with woman, 6-year-old boy

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) -- Police in Warwick say they arrested a 43-year-old man on drug charges after they found him in a hotel room with a woman and her 6-year-old son.

Officers responded to the Extended Stay America Hotel at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on a request for assistance by the state Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Police charged Christopher Barboza with felony drug possession and violating probation. Authorities say they found suspected heroin in the hotel room. Barboza's last know address was in Providence.

Authorities brought the woman and her son to hospitals as a precaution. Officials are trying to find a relative to take care of the boy.

Barboza is being detained pending a court arraignment Monday. It's not clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017