UPDATE: Warwick mother charged in infants death

By: Kainani Stevens

kstevens@abc6.com

WARWICK, R.I. - The mother of baby Willow Ramos, now being charged in connection to her daughter's death, authorities say.

This comes after Willow's father, was already arrested and charged back in February.

Court documents obtained by ABC6 News showed Willow's mother, 34-year-old Mariah Ramos, was charged with child neglect after her seven month old was found unresponsive in the family's Warwick home back in February.

Mariah Ramos entered a not guilty plea in Kent County Family Court early last week for cruelty to or neglect of a child.

Ramos discovered Willow was unresponsive when she returned to the family's airway road home; Willow's father, 37-year-old Ryan Beeley was watching the couple's daughter at the time.

Warwick Police and DCYF had investigated the couple before when family members reported the parents to authorities, questioning their ability to raise the child.

Beeley was arraigned immediately following the death of his daughter two months ago.

He pled not guilty to the same charge.

Both Beeley and Ramos will be due back in court for these charges later this month.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017