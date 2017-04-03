UPDATE: Warwick mother charged in infants death - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Warwick mother charged in infants death

Posted: Updated:
Mariah and Willow Ramos. Mariah and Willow Ramos.
Ryan Beeley. Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department. Ryan Beeley. Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department.

By: Kainani Stevens

kstevens@abc6.com

WARWICK, R.I. - The mother of baby Willow Ramos, now being charged in connection to her daughter's death, authorities say.

This comes after Willow's father, was already arrested and charged back in February.

Court documents obtained by ABC6 News showed Willow's mother, 34-year-old Mariah Ramos, was charged with child neglect after her seven month old was found unresponsive in the family's Warwick home back in February.

Mariah Ramos entered a not guilty plea in Kent County Family Court early last week for cruelty to or neglect of a child.

Ramos discovered Willow was unresponsive when she returned to the family's airway road home; Willow's father, 37-year-old Ryan Beeley was watching the couple's daughter at the time.

Warwick Police and DCYF had investigated the couple before when family members reported the parents to authorities, questioning their ability to raise the child.

Beeley was arraigned immediately following the death of his daughter two months ago.

He pled not guilty to the same charge.

Both Beeley and Ramos will be due back in court for these charges later this month.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.