PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Pawtucket Police are seeking any information pertaining to an investigation where shots were fired in broad daylight over the weekend.

Officers responded to East Street around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

Police say they recovered five shell casings.

No victims or suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pawtucket Police Department at (401) 727-9100.

