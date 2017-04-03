Missing woman found safe after leaving care facility - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Missing woman found safe after leaving care facility

Paula Gould. Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department.

By: The Associated Press

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - A 66-year-old woman with schizophrenia and mild dementia has been found safe after disappearing from a care facility in Pawtucket.              

Pawtucket police say Paula Gould was located on Saturday night. Authorities did not say where she was found.              

Officials say Gould walked away from the Darlington Residential Care center at about 2 p.m. Friday.             

Police issued a missing person silver alert for Gould on Saturday. Authorities said she may be delusional because she reportedly went off her medication, and she was known to frequent bars.

