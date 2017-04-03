Woman dies after car crashes into wooded area in Springfield

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, M.A. - Authorities say a woman was killed after she was ejected from a car that crashed into trees in Springfield.

The crash site and the woman's body were discovered Sunday morning in the Indian Orchard section of the city.

Police say the victim appears to be a 37-year-old woman from Ludlow, but her name is being withheld pending confirmation.

Police Sgt. John Delaney says the accident appears to have happened overnight and speed may have been a factor.

Officers responded to Worcester Street on a report of debris in the road. Police say they found the crashed car well into a wooded area, and the woman was found dead nearby.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

