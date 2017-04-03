Boston Police: 5-year-old boy shot in back - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Boston Police: 5-year-old boy shot in back

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

BOSTON, M.A. - Boston police say a 5-year-old boy has been shot by someone who was actually targeting the child's father.             

Police Commissioner William Evans says the boy and his father were leaving their home in the city's Roxbury neighborhood at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when someone opened fire.              

The boy was struck in the lower back. Evans says he visited the boy in the hospital and he is expected to survive.              

The child's father indicated to police that he was the intended target.              

No names were released.              

There have been no arrests, but police say they are looking for a silver vehicle with two young men in the 18 to 20 range inside that was seen leaving the area after the shooting.              

Mayor Marty Walsh called the shooting a “cowardly act.”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

