St. Petersburg official says 10 dead, 50 hurt after subway explo - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

St. Petersburg official says 10 dead, 50 hurt after subway explosion

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Andrei Kibitov, spokesman for the St. Petersburg governor, has told Russian television 10 people have been killed and 50 injured in the subway explosion.              

In Moscow, Deputy Mayor Maxim Liksutov told the Interfax news agency that Moscow authorities are tightening security on the subway in the Russian capital.               

The subway's administration says several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is underway Monday afternoon.             

Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city center, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.              

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion.

Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.