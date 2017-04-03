Crews investigating what caused Taunton house fire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Crews investigating what caused Taunton house fire

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

TAUNTON, M.A. –Numerous people were evacuated from their home in Taunton after it caught fire over the weekend.

Fire crews responded to the corner of Rockland and Clifton Streets around 10:39 a.m., on Saturday for the report of a fire.

Authorities say the fire started in the walls and quickly spread through the rest of the house.

The multi-family dwelling sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

Fearing the structure could collapse, an air-horn sounded, notifying firefighters they needed to evacuate the home.

Those displaced were given refuge at Union Congressional Church in Taunton.

Rockland Street was closed to traffic in both directions, until the scene was cleared around 4:00 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.