Crews investigating what caused Taunton house fire

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

TAUNTON, M.A. –Numerous people were evacuated from their home in Taunton after it caught fire over the weekend.

Fire crews responded to the corner of Rockland and Clifton Streets around 10:39 a.m., on Saturday for the report of a fire.

Authorities say the fire started in the walls and quickly spread through the rest of the house.

The multi-family dwelling sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

Fearing the structure could collapse, an air-horn sounded, notifying firefighters they needed to evacuate the home.

Those displaced were given refuge at Union Congressional Church in Taunton.

Rockland Street was closed to traffic in both directions, until the scene was cleared around 4:00 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

