Prosecutors rest in Aaron Hernandez's double-murder trial

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON, M.A. - Prosecutors have wrapped up their case in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez.              

The prosecution formally rested its case Monday after more than a month of testimony.          

The former tight end for the New England Patriots is charged with first-degree murder in the shootings of two men in 2012.

Prosecutors allege he shot the men after one of them bumped into Hernandez and spilled his drink at a Boston nightclub.              

Hernandez's attorneys have pointed the finger at the state's star witness, a former Hernandez friend who was with him the night of the shootings.

The defense claims Alexander Bradley shot the men in a drug dispute.              

Hernandez is also charged with witness intimidation and accused of shooting Bradley to silence him.              

The defense began calling witnesses Monday.

