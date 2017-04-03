Tums, socks among items stolen by woman from Warwick Walmart - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Tums, socks among items stolen by woman from Warwick Walmart

WARWICK, R.I. – A woman stole a number of items from a Walmart in Warwick and then grabbed a gift card valued at $76.40.

The suspect took DVD’s, cosmetics, tums, and socks, before walking towards the exit without paying. She grabbed the gift card on the way out.

The robbery happened on February 28, 2017, at approximately 11:00 p.m.

The woman is described as a white female in her 30’s, 5’5”, 180 pounds, with brown hair.

She was approached by loss prevention but fled the store in a blue Honda.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kerri Chatten at 401-468-4249.

