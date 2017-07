By: News Staff

COVENTRY, R.I. – A local bakery was severely damaged on the inside after a fire broke out inside an oven Monday morning.

Authorities say the responded to Borrelli’s Bakery on Tiogue Ave around 10:30 a.m., and were able to knock down the fire in an hour.

Borrelli's Bakery will be closed until further notice.

Tiogue Ave was closed to traffic briefly while crews worked. It has since been re-opened.

No injuries were reported.

