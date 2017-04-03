UPDATE: Missing Schizophrenic man from Providence found - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Missing Schizophrenic man from Providence found

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A missing Providence man was found Monday in Massachusetts by family members.

Providence Police announced Monday that a Providence man who is diagnosed with Schizophrenia has been missing since Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Michael Castillo, 33, is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, 5’9”, 170 lbs. with a medium build, short brown hair and a neatly trimmed beard.

He was last seen Thursday at 8:00 a.m. wearing a brown coat, blue denim shorts, and running sneakers.

Castillo has not been consistent with his medication.

He may be in a 1996 black Honda four-door.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.