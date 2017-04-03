UPDATE: Missing Schizophrenic man from Providence found

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A missing Providence man was found Monday in Massachusetts by family members.

Providence Police announced Monday that a Providence man who is diagnosed with Schizophrenia has been missing since Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Michael Castillo, 33, is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, 5’9”, 170 lbs. with a medium build, short brown hair and a neatly trimmed beard.

He was last seen Thursday at 8:00 a.m. wearing a brown coat, blue denim shorts, and running sneakers.

Castillo has not been consistent with his medication.

He may be in a 1996 black Honda four-door.

