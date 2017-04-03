Providence woman leads police on chase, strikes two cruisers with vehicle

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. – A Providence woman led police on a chase into North Providence before using her vehicle to strike two police cruisers Monday morning.

Madison Ustick, 35, was stopped by police for driving erratically at approximately 1 a.m. Monday, but fled in her vehicle and almost struck an officer.

Ustick led police on a chase into North Providence where she used her car to hit both North Providence and North Smithfield Police cruisers.

Both cruisers had minor damage and no officers were injured.

After hitting the cruisers, Ustick fled in her vehicle again and was stopped by North Smithfield Police and assisting Providence Police.

Ustick had to be forcefully removed from her vehicle.

She was taken into custody and charged with eluding a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle in a high speed pursuit and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

While being processed, Ustick displayed behavior that suggested mental impairment and was transported to Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket for psychotic evaluation.

With there, Ustick assaulted a nurse by kicking her in the stomach.

Multiple agencies will be bringing charges against Ustick and she is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017