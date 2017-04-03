Man attacked and robbed while stopped at intersection in Provide - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man attacked and robbed while stopped at intersection in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A 40-year-old man was attacked Monday while stopped at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Melrose Street in Providence.

At approximately 12:18 a.m., Chong Yang was stopped at a stop sign when a number of individuals got out of a vehicle and ran over to his car.

The suspects pulled the car door open and began physically assaulting him and demanding his wallet.

One suspect crawled into the passenger side window and grabbed the car keys from Yang.

Once Yang got out of the car, three more suspects ran toward him from a nearby white sedan.

The suspects took Yang’s wallet, cell phone, and car.

The remaining suspects got back into their own vehicles and fled toward Elmwood Avenue.

