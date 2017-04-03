Woman crashes car into building complex in Bristol - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woman crashes car into building complex in Bristol

Posted: Updated:
Viewer picture Viewer picture
Viewer picture Viewer picture

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BRISTOL, R.I — A car slammed into the front window of a small business complex in Bristol Monday afternoon. 

The car winded up almost completely inside the lobby.

A Toyota drove right into the front of the small business complex leaving a lot of damage.

Witnesses say that the car was almost entirely inside the building.

Bristol police tells ABC6 News that it occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Monday.

According to the building owner, the woman was driving and attempted to park her car on the side of the road in a street parking spot.

She reportedly told people that when she got out of the car she hit the accelerator instead of the break causing her to jump the curb and smash into the building.

No one was in the business complex lobby at the time the accident happened.

ABC6 News has been told that all 12 businesses are fine. None of the businesses received any damage, just the lobby.

ABC6 News spoke to a few witnesses who were around when the accident happened including one skateboarder who saw it unfold in front of him.

One resident says that the complex is in the historic district so they get the final say on how it is repaired. He hinted that it might be a while.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.