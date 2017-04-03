Woman crashes car into building complex in Bristol

By: News Staff

BRISTOL, R.I — A car slammed into the front window of a small business complex in Bristol Monday afternoon.

The car winded up almost completely inside the lobby.

Witnesses say that the car was almost entirely inside the building.

Bristol police tells ABC6 News that it occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Monday.

According to the building owner, the woman was driving and attempted to park her car on the side of the road in a street parking spot.

She reportedly told people that when she got out of the car she hit the accelerator instead of the break causing her to jump the curb and smash into the building.

No one was in the business complex lobby at the time the accident happened.

ABC6 News has been told that all 12 businesses are fine. None of the businesses received any damage, just the lobby.

ABC6 News spoke to a few witnesses who were around when the accident happened including one skateboarder who saw it unfold in front of him.

One resident says that the complex is in the historic district so they get the final say on how it is repaired. He hinted that it might be a while.

Car into building complex on Hope St. in Bristol. Complex owner says woman hopped the curb and slammed into front lobby area @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/WTKLwxj8x7 — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) April 3, 2017

