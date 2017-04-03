Senator Reed warns of President Trump's proposed budget cuts

By Bianca Buono

Rhode Island’s senior senator warned that scientific breakthroughs are at risk if President Trump’s proposed budget cuts happen.

"This budget that the president set up is not going to work for the future of the country,” said U.S. Senator Jack Reed.

While touring a lab at Brown Monday, Senator Reed joined university leaders to highlight the dramatic impacts of what’s being called the “Skinny Budget.” In it, nearly every science-related agency has its budget slashed. Much of that money on the chopping block goes towards the $200 million that Rhode Island’s universities depend on each year.

"In the long term it actually undermines our ability to be at the forefront of scientific and applied discoveries,” said Brown University Provost Richard Locke.

Locke says at Brown, students are working to make progress on everything from renewable energy to the genetics of cancer.

"You're seeing studies in the labs being very quickly translated into cures,” said Locke.

Locke and Reed predict if universities fall behind, the country as a whole will follow and for the first time since the Space Race, America would lose its scientific edge.

"We're not just going to lose a project we're going to lose our innovative capacity,” Reed said.

Nothing in terms of President Trump's proposed budget is set in stone yet. Congress will still have to approve it.

