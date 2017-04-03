North Providence fire station now home to JLS Hair Design

By: News Staff

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Old Geneva Fire Station on Douglas Avenue has been vacant for the past three years.

Now, it is the home to JLS Hair Design.

Jessica Pray, the owner, is from North Providence and moved her business from a spot on Mineral Spring Avenue into the fire station last month to help bring some new life back to that area.

“We are so fortunate to get this opportunity. I love the fact that I live in North Providence and I’m giving back to the town I live in. I love making everyone beautiful and I love training and educating all these women and the one man that work with me just keeping North Providence looking great and everyone in this area,” said Jessica Pray; owner of JLS Hair Design.

“We’ve waited at least for a couple of years for the right person to come into this building, the right business. We could have rented this business to a number of times to automobile related businesses and I chose not to do that. I wanted it to be more professional here, a cleaner atmosphere,” said North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi.

The space is also home to a full spa, a spray tanning salon, and much more.

