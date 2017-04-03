Fatal Falmouth crash; speed and drugs could have been a factor

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A new report revealed more about what could have caused a fatal crash on the Cape that took the life of two teens.

ABC6 News learned that speed was a factor in the death of the two teenagers who were involved in a fatal crash in Falmouth back in December 2016.

A reconstruction team found that the driver, 17-year-old James Lavin, was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed when he illegally passed another car losing control.

According to the State Police report, there were no environmental factors, roadway defects, or evidence of an interaction with another car that may have contributed to this crash.

The Medical Examiner’s toxicology report also revealed that THC, the chemical compound found in marijuana, was found in both teens systems.

Back in December, the two teens had just left a hockey practice when they crashed into a tree on Thomas B. Landers Road.

Lavin died at the scene, and Higgins died the next day at Rhode Island Hospital.

