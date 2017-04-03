21-year-old charged with murder of Bristol woman

Selena Martinez has been charged with one count of murder for the death of Eudora Gustafson.

Gustafson was murdered at her Bristol home back in February. Her grandson, Raymond Paiva, was charged with her murder shortly after the crime.

Martinez, who according to family is married to Paiva, initially faced several other charges including possession of stolen property.

Police say DNA evidence now links Martinez to the murder. She was arraigned in the 6th District Court on Monday.

"I had a feeling because where he went she went, where she went he went,” said Mark Gustafson, Eudora’s husband.

Gustafson found his wife dead in their Sowams Drive home.

"It was a shock to me to go home to find that situation,” said Mark Gustafson.

He immediately suspected his grandson had something to do with it. A short time later Paiva and Martinez were picked up in a stolen car in Providence after a police chase. They were found with a check book and jewelry belonging to Eudora.

"She tried to help him out the best that she could and obviously he did not want the help,” said Mark Gustafson. "He was into drugs so obviously it is money related there."

Gustafson says he hopes both Martinez and Paiva are sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Both are now currently being held at the ACI.

"I lost the love of my life,” said Gustafson.

(C) WLNE 2017