Fire crews respond to apartment building fire in Providence

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A fire broke out at an apartment building on Valley Street in Providence Monday night.

The fire broke out approximately after 7 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters tell ABC6 News that smoke started pouring out of the 12th floor.

All residents on that floor were moved down to the 11th floor.

Officials say the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen because something was left on the stove.

Authorities say no one was injured.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017