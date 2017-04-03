Fire crews respond to apartment building fire in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fire crews respond to apartment building fire in Providence

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A fire broke out at an apartment building on Valley Street in Providence Monday night.

The fire broke out approximately after 7 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters tell ABC6 News that smoke started pouring out of the 12th floor.

All residents on that floor were moved down to the 11th floor.

Officials say the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen because something was left on the stove.

Authorities say no one was injured.

