URI Pitcher Matt Murphy and 3B Matt O'Neil Earn A-10 Honors

KINGSTON, R.I. - Rhode Island's Matt O'Neil and Matt Murphy have been named Atlantic 10 Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, announced Monday afternoon by the conference office. For O'Neil, the honor is the first of his career while Murphy has now collected A-10 Pitcher of the Week accolades twice this season.



O'Neil powered the Rams' offense in a 4-0 week, which was highlighted by a series sweep of Saint Louis. In URI's first game of the week, the redshirt senior had a pair of hits - including his first triple of the season - two RBI, a walk, a run scored and a stolen base as the Rams picked up a 7-3 win at Northeastern. The following day against Quinnipiac, he homered twice, including his first career grand slam.



An East Longmeadow, Mass. native, O'Neil combined to go hit .429 (3-7) with two RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in URI'S two games against Saint Louis. Overall for the week, he was 8-for-17 (.471) with nine RBI, four runs scored, two home runs, a triple and a pair of stolen bases.



Murphy tossed another gem for the Rams in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Billikens. The Wakefield, R.I. product went 7.0 scoreless innings to combine for his second shutout of the season.

A redshirt junior in his first season at Rhode island, Murphy tossed five 1-2-3 innings and allowed just two hits on the afternoon, both of which were singles. He finished the game with five strikeouts opposite just two hits and one walk.



Murphy now has four outings with 6+ innings pitched, three or fewer hits allowed and zero earned runs.