Police respond to accident involving EMS vehicle in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police responded to an accident involving an ambulance Monday night in Providence.

The accident happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Matthewson and Washington Street.

According to police, the ambulance had its lights on and somehow got into an accident with a Volkswagen.

The young female driver of that car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police also wrote her a citation.

