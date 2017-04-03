Police respond to accident involving EMS vehicle in Providence

By: News Staff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police responded to an accident involving an ambulance Monday night in Providence.
The accident happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Matthewson and Washington Street.
According to police, the ambulance had its lights on and somehow got into an accident with a Volkswagen.
The young female driver of that car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police also wrote her a citation.
