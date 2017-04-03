Police respond to accident involving EMS vehicle in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police respond to accident involving EMS vehicle in Providence

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police responded to an accident involving an ambulance Monday night in Providence.

The accident happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Matthewson and Washington Street.

According to police, the ambulance had its lights on and somehow got into an accident with a Volkswagen.

The young female driver of that car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police also wrote her a citation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.