UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Dartmouth rollover crash

UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Dartmouth rollover crash

By: News Staff

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Police have identified the Fall River man who was killed when his car hit a utility pole in Dartmouth Monday night.

The victim has been identified as 43 year old Robert Heroux of Fall River.

Police found Heroux’s Ford F350 pickup truck rolled on cross road 413 Cross Road at approximately 9:00 p.m. Monday.

Officials say Heroux was partially ejected from the vehicle and killed.

Eversource crews were at the scene Monday night to repair the downed power lines.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

